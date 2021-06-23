Colorado wildfires 2021: the latest information

Colorado's wildfire season is officially in full swing. We are tracking new and current wildfires across the state.
Sylvan Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle, CO
Acres burned: 3,583 acres
Cause: suspected lightning, under investigation
Containment: 0%
Fuel: spruce, fir
Personnel: 130
Muddy Slide Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling, Routt County
Acres burned: 1,025
Cause: unknown
Containment: 0%
Fuel: fir, spruce, lodgepole
Personnel: 101
The Routt County Sheriff's office upgraded the voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation Tuesday night for residents on County Rd 16 between mile marker 12 and mile marker 21.
West Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 80 miles NW of Craig, CO, Moffat County
Acres burned: 3,107
Cause: lightning
Containment: 0%
Fuel: lodgepole
Personnel: 120
Wild Cow Fire
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021
Location: Garfield County
Acres burned: Unknown
Cause: Unknown
Containment: Unknown
Fuel: Pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber
Personnel: 54
Oil Springs Fire
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021
Location: 20 miles S of Rangely, CO, Rio Blanco County
Acres burned: 7,395
Cause: lightning
Containment: 0%
Fuel: Timber, brush, grasses
Personnel: 80
This article will be updated periodically with current wildfire information with links to the latest info if this article hasn't been recently updated.