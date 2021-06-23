Colorado wildfires 2021: the latest information

Colorado's wildfire season is officially in full swing. We are tracking new and current wildfires across the state.

Sylvan Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle, CO

Acres burned: 3,583 acres

Cause: suspected lightning, under investigation

Containment: 0%

Fuel: spruce, fir

Personnel: 130

Muddy Slide Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling, Routt County

Acres burned: 1,025

Cause: unknown

Containment: 0%

Fuel: fir, spruce, lodgepole

Personnel: 101

The Routt County Sheriff's office upgraded the voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation Tuesday night for residents on County Rd 16 between mile marker 12 and mile marker 21.

West Fire

Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Location: 80 miles NW of Craig, CO, Moffat County

Acres burned: 3,107

Cause: lightning

Containment: 0%

Fuel: lodgepole

Personnel: 120

Wild Cow Fire

Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021

Location: Garfield County

Acres burned: Unknown

Cause: Unknown

Containment: Unknown

Fuel: Pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber

Personnel: 54

Oil Springs Fire

Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021

Location: 20 miles S of Rangely, CO, Rio Blanco County

Acres burned: 7,395

Cause: lightning

Containment: 0%

Fuel: Timber, brush, grasses

Personnel: 80

This article will be updated periodically with current wildfire information with links to the latest info if this article hasn't been recently updated.