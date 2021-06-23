Watch
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Colorado wildfires 2021: the latest information

items.[0].image.alt
Twitter @yolayne
Boulder, CO wildfire smoke obscures sun
Boulder Colorado wildfire smoke @yolayne
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 19:05:06-04

Colorado's wildfire season is officially in full swing. We are tracking new and current wildfires across the state.

Sylvan Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: Sylvan Lake State Park, 16 miles south of Eagle, CO
Acres burned: 3,583 acres
Cause: suspected lightning, under investigation
Containment: 0%
Fuel: spruce, fir
Personnel: 130

Muddy Slide Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 20 miles west of Kremmling, Routt County
Acres burned: 1,025
Cause: unknown
Containment: 0%
Fuel: fir, spruce, lodgepole
Personnel: 101

The Routt County Sheriff's office upgraded the voluntary evacuation to a mandatory evacuation Tuesday night for residents on County Rd 16 between mile marker 12 and mile marker 21.

West Fire
Start Date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021
Location: 80 miles NW of Craig, CO, Moffat County
Acres burned: 3,107
Cause: lightning
Containment: 0%
Fuel: lodgepole
Personnel: 120

Wild Cow Fire
Start Date: Monday June 21st, 2021
Location: Garfield County
Acres burned: Unknown
Cause: Unknown
Containment: Unknown
Fuel: Pinyon, juniper, mountain brush, and timber
Personnel: 54

Oil Springs Fire
Start Date: Friday June 18th, 2021
Location: 20 miles S of Rangely, CO, Rio Blanco County
Acres burned: 7,395
Cause: lightning
Containment: 0%
Fuel: Timber, brush, grasses
Personnel: 80

This article will be updated periodically with current wildfire information with links to the latest info if this article hasn't been recently updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community