5 things you need to know for Friday, June 18

We're going to get a little more active over the next several days with cooler weather and increased storm chances. Today a cold front will slip in from the north by mid-morning. This will bring gusty north winds across the viewing area and provide a little extra moisture to the plains, especially north of the Palmer Divide. Storms could be strong today but from the mountains to the I-25 corridor, strong winds are the main storm threat. Northeast Colorado has the best general severe threat for hail and winds.

Highs today will be around 90 in Colorado Springs and upper 90s for Pueblo, even behind the cold front. We'll see rain stop overnight with lows falling to the 50s by early Saturday morning.

We'll see cooler air through Saturday afternoon with a bit more southeasterly upslope flow, so we could see a few stronger storms tomorrow afternoon. The wind is still our biggest storm risk Saturday, but we'll be watching for hail.

Colorado Springs Utilities sees record usage during heatwave

With the record heat the past couple of days, Colorado Springs Utilities has seen record usage as people cranked up their AC.

CSU saw its second-highest utility usage Wednesday with 653 megawatts.

High demand for power even caused an outage in the Banning Lewis Ranch area.

CSU wants to remind people that increased usage puts increased stress on their equipment.

CSU also recommends closing windows and blinds during the day and then opening them at night to let cool air in.

Mayor and Governor celebrate transportation law

Governor Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon to sign bills with some of our local lawmakers and to take a tour downtown with Mayor John Suthers. The walking tour began near the courthouse and ventured west a few blocks along Vermijo Avenue to the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Mayor Suthers explained that this legislation not only funds highway big improvements, but it also boosts the amount of money coming to cities and counties from the Highway Users Trust Fund (HUTF) which is primarily funded by gasoline taxes.

He estimates it'll mean around $7 million more for the City of Colorado Springs for road funding starting in 2023. The city currently receives about $14 million from the HUTF.

Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested on murder charge

Jail records show that 38-year-old Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico, charged with murder for the death of his wife Jepsy Kallungi, who was last seen two years ago.

Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, has not been seen or heard from since March 20, 2019, according to her mother Margie Amaga.

Margie said he’s the last person to have seen Jepsy, telling her he thought Jepsy was headed back to the Philippines, Mexico, or Chicago to visit her friends.

Colorado Springs Police is expected to release more information on Friday about the arrest.

Juneteenth becomes federal holiday after bill receives Biden’s signature

Juneteenth is now officially a federal holiday and federal employees will have Friday, June 18 off to recognize it.

President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday afternoon. He and Vice President Kamala Harris also delivered remarks at the signing event held in the East Room of the White House.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

The holiday dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston. The order let the slaves of Texas know they were free, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

