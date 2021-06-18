Colorado Springs Utilities sees record usage during heatwave

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the record heat the past couple of days, Colorado Springs Utilities has seen record usage as people cranked up their AC.

CSU saw its second-highest utility usage Wednesday with 653 megawatts.

High demand for power even caused an outage in the Banning Lewis Ranch area.

CSU wants to remind people that increased usage puts increased stress on their equipment.

"I know it's easy right now to keep cranking that thermostat down because you want to stay comfortable, but what we're trying to tell people is to turn that thermostat up two to three degrees. That'll save you upwards of about ten percent on your energy, and really helps with our infrastructure, as well as still keeping you comfortable while keeping your bill low," Ted Skroback with CSU said.

CSU also recommends closing windows and blinds during the day and then opening them at night to let cool air in.