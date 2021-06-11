5 things you need to know for Friday, June 11

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

_____

Eastbound I-70 back open at Silverthorne after closure for wildfire

Eastbound I-70 is back open after closing at the Silverthorne exit for a wildfire, just south of the interstate.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the fire, now named the Straight Creek Fire, is near mile point 205, which is between the Silverthorne exit and the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels.

The fire is estimated between 10-15 acres. It's burning in the Straight Creek area between Tenderfoot Mountain and the interstate about two miles east of Dillon.

More resources are expected to arrive on the scene Friday. CSP advised drivers to plan for delays and possible alternative routes if fire behavior picks up.

_____

Some evacuations ordered as Platte River Fire grows in Jefferson County

A wildfire burning in the Ramona Gulch area in Jefferson County has led to some evacuations as firefighters work to contain the flames Thursday afternoon.

The Platte River Fire is currently burning in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area and residents between the hotel and Dome Rock were being evacuated as a precaution, according to Jefferson County officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 2 square miles near S. Foxton Road and W. Platte River Road have been evacuated and 25 homes had been contacted as of 6:30 p.m.

The fire had grown to 31 acres in size by 6:30 p.m. Thursday and stayed the same size into early Friday morning. It is 0% contained.

_____

Today is going to be the best day of the next seven days due to cooler and breezier weather. Sunny skies and wind conditions will make highs in the 80s feel amazing across the region. Our winds come in from the north and pull cooler air across the state.

Overnight we'll see temperatures in the 50s with calm and clear skies. Saturday with sunny skies and windy conditions will bring hotter air with Colorado Springs in the mid-80s and Pueblo in the lower 90s. We'll stay breezy through Saturday and Sunday.

_____

Penrose EMS suspending ambulance service after July 4

On Thursday, the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department made an announcement on Facebook saying Penrose EMS services will be suspended starting July 4th.

The department says low staffing is the reason behind the decision to stop the service from the non-profit volunteer force.

In the post, they say that reasons for low staffing include: a decline in volunteers nationwide, the increase in call volume, and the addition to the federal and state standards.

_____

Colorado names first round of teenage winners of $50K scholarships for getting vaccinated

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday announced the first five winners of $50,000 scholarships the state is handing out through a lottery program for kids ages 12-17 who have been vaccinated.

They include an aspiring dentist from Centennial, a girl from Longmont who hopes to study American Sign Language, boys from Mesa County and Boulder, and a girl from Littleton.

This week was the first drawing of five scholarship winners. There will be five more winners drawn each week for the next four weeks, with the state giving out 25 scholarships in total.

Colorado is expected to announce the second winner of the million-dollar prize for vaccinated adults today.

____

