Penrose EMS suspending ambulance service after July 4

PENROSE — On Thursday the Penrose Fire Department made an announcement on Facebook saying they will suspend their ambulance service starting July 4th.

The department went on to say that low staffing is the reason behind the decision. In the post, they say that reasons for low staffing include: a decline in volunteers nationwide, the increase in call volume, and the addition to the federal and state standards. They say the standards have increased the demands on providers to receive and maintain the appropriate certifications to provide medical services, they say this is especially difficult on a volunteer organization.

In their Facebook post, they said volunteer support has been small at times in the past but that they were able to continue services. However, they said the recent decline in staffing and unexpected losses of personnel who are "no longer adequate to continue service to the community" is what led to the decision.

The department wrote that the Penrose residential and surrounding areas will be impacted by the decision.

They say that the organization will continue to look for ways to restore the EMS service to the community for the future. They are also asking the community for help, saying that if anyone knows someone with EMT certification or higher who is willing to volunteer to contact them. They said getting more volunteers could help change course and allow their service to keep running.

This is a developing story.

