Some evacuations ordered as Platte River Fire grows in Jefferson County

DENVER – A wildfire burning in the Ramona Gulch area in Jefferson County has led to some evacuations as firefighters work to contain the flames Thursday afternoon.

The Platte River Fire is currently burning in the Dome Rock/Ramona Gulch area and residents between the hotel and Dome Rock were being evacuated as a precaution, according to Jefferson County officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 2 square miles near S. Foxton Road and W. Platte River Road have been evacuated and 25 homes had been contacted as of 6:30 p.m. The fire had grown to 31 acres in size by 6:30 Thursday.

Jefferson County spokesperson Jennifer Fulton said the fire is thought to be caused by a tree that blew into a power line and sparked a fire. She said out of the 25 homes contacted, 14 were occupied and the others were vacant.

Evacuees were being asked to check in at Conifer High School while firefighters work to put out the blaze. Large animals can be brought to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen by residents near Roxborough, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Jefferson County A fire area map of the Platte River Fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Fire suppression resources from the U.S. Forest Service, the North Fork Fire Department, a Type 2 helicopter, a type 1 helicopter, two airtankers, two handcrews, and one air attack craft are responding to the scene, which is located about 4.25 miles northeast of Buffalo Creek and about two miles east of Foxton.

