5 things you need to know for Friday, August 6

A disturbance moving across the northern Rockies will generate stronger down-slope winds across the plains Friday, helping boost temperatures quite a bit.

In addition to the warm-up, expect breezy to gusty conditions across most areas in the afternoon and evening.

Some moisture may also trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, but with the lower levels being as dry as they are expected to be, virga and gusty winds will be more common than any beneficial rainfall.

Last thing to know for Friday is that areas of smoke and haze will remain elevated, prompting an air quality alert that will remain in effect until at least 8:00 p.m.

A slight cool down will greet us on Saturday after the passage of an overnight cool front.

The cool down will feel good, but behind the front, more smoke is expected to filter into the forecast.

It could be quite smoky across the region on Saturday. Sunday and into Monday it will heat up across the region.

Highs will soar into the triple digits across the lower Arkansas river valley, with 90s on tap for the Pikes Peak region.

Areas of smoke and haze will also be problematic through early next week.

A weak disturbance on Tuesday will cool highs by a few degrees and bring back isolated showers and storms to the mountains.

A second front on Thursday packs more of a punch, with a chance of showers and storms also returning to the plains.

Masks recommended, not required for District 20

Academy District 20 has released new COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming school year. Face coverings will not be required for students or staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The district says it is unclear if Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary, located on the United States Air Force Academy, will follow the guidance.

District 60 to operate fully in-person for 2021-2022 school year

Pueblo School District 60 has also released its return-to-learn plan with COVID-19 guidelines.

The district says masks will not be required for staff, students or visitors. However, they are recommended for unvaccinated people, and masks are required on buses.

If you would like to see what guidelines are in place for your particular school district, we have a link on our web site koaa.com.

Free parking is once again available for people who are called to jury duty at the El Paso County Courthouse.

The old juror parking lot at Cascade and Vermijo is closed, but officials are making sure people don't have to pay to park while doing their civic duty.

So, effective immediately, anyone called to jury duty can park in the El Paso County parking garage on Sawatch Street behind Cenntenial Hall, and will be able to get their parking validated at no charge.

Colorado DMV to launch online appointment check-in feature

The Colorado DMV's appointment scheduling service will be down for the next three days for upgrades.

The DMV is launching a new online appointment check-in feature which they say will reduce the need to physically stand in line.

The new feature will launch Monday, August 9 and allow Coloradans to choose where they wait their turn.

