District 60 to operate fully in-person for 2021-2022 school year

District 60 in Pueblo County will be operating fully in-person Monday through Thursday for instruction at every school.

Masks will not be required for staff, students or visitors. However, masks are recommended for those unvaccinated.

On the other hand, masks will be required on all D60 and Student Transportation of America bus transportation services.

Employees and students who are sick, have a temperature or who have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, will be asked to stay at home.

This includes individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, display possible symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close contact with individuals with a confirmed case of COVID-19. If you are fully vaccinated you will not be required to quarantine if you come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The district encourages students and staff above the age of 12 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not required.

Families preferring a virtual educational option for their students will need to fill out a school transfer request to D60 Online (grades 1-8) or Dutch Clark Digital at Paragon (grades 9-12).

For more details on Pueblo School District 60's 2021-2022 return to school plan, click here.