Colorado DMV to launch online appointment check-in feature

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a new online appointment check-in feature which they say will reduce the need to physically stand in line while waiting at the DMV.

The new feature will launch on Aug. 9 and will allow Coloradans to choose where they wait their turn, which can be their car, a coffee shop, or wherever.

However, to launch the new system, the appointment scheduling service will be down from Aug. 6-9 for upgrades.

In order to use the new feature, Coloradans will check-in to their appointment remotely via text message, or a QR code and will receive a text message notifying them when to go to the DMV.

Coloradans without a computer or smartphone can still schedule an appointment by calling the DMV at 720-295-2965 or 303-205-2335 for Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (SB13- 251) appointments.

For more information on how to use the new feature visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-time .

