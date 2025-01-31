5 Things To Know Before You Go January 31, 2025

Melting Period Ahead As Nice Weather Approaches Us To Start February

A warming period is ahead for us as the first week of February is looking above-freezing. Expect snow to melt off through the weekend and sunny and mild temperatures ahead.

A Look At Snow Totals Across Southern Colorado

The quick-moving blast that hit us Thursday did put up some significant numbers of snow accumulation across Southern Colorado. Take a look at what it was like where you live. More here.

How School District 11 Will Handle Federal Immigration Policies

As the Trump administration continues to enforce immigration, many school districts have been evaluating their policies and releasing statements on how they will comply. Colorado Springs School District 11 is the latest to provide a statement on what it can and can't do.

Silver Key Tri-Lakes Senior Center Will Be Moving

Silver Key Senior Services provides older adults across the Pikes Peak region with resources, community, and more to help them live full and valued lives. With centers across the Pikes Peak region, the Tri-Lakes area division will be closing it's doors while the search for a new location is underway. More here.

Figure Skating Community Across The Country Is Grieving

After the lives of 67 people were lost following a commercial airliner and military helicopter collision over the Potomac River near Washington D.C. we now know that many of those on board were aspiring Olympians and junior figure skaters and their families. The tight-knit community is grieving across the nation and world as the future athletes are remembered for who they were. More here.

_____

