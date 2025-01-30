Silver Key at Tri-Lakes Senior Center to move locations

MONUMENT — The Silver Key at Tri-Lakes Senior Center is moving, but it's not clear when or where. Right now, it's at the Grace Best Education Center on Jefferson Street in Monument.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 voted to demolish the center because of deteriorating conditions. There is no exact moving date at this moment, but, they expect it to be around June or July this year.

Officials say the Tri-Lakes locations will continue to offer the following:



meal programs

transportation support

activities for seniors

"We're going to stay open as long as we can, we're going to provide all the services that we have currently and whatever we have to piecemeal along the way, we will continue to provide those," said Jason Deabueno, President and CEO of Silver Key. "We may not be here for the long haul, (but) we will be here. We'll be committed to this community, and so contact us for whatever your needs are, and we'll do our best to be able to serve."

They are asking for suggestions from the community to help find a new home for the senior center.

