Snow totals from Thursday's winter storm in Colorado

Our latest winter storm brought heavy wet snow to southern Colorado along with wind gusts of 40-50 mph. Following heavy snow in the

Here are some of the latest snow total reports we have across the area. Do you have a total or a photo to share? Email us: weather@koaa.com ! We may feature your photos online or on air!

Snow total reports

UPDATE as of 6:00 PM | The National Weather Service in Pueblo now reports 1.6" at Colorado Springs Airport.

Here are a few other reports:

14.5" - 7 mi NW of CUCHARA
10.2 " - near BARTLETT TRAIL (in Huerfano County)
6.0" - 1 mi W of WOODLAND PARK
4.0" - 2 mi SSW of WETMORE (in Custer County)
3.9" - 4 mi NW of PUEBLO WEST

Here are some of the photos you've shared with us:

The Colorado Springs airport recorded 1.9" and the Pueblo airport recorded 2.2".

