5 Things To Know Before You Go January 28, 2025

Copy and Paste Forecast Tuesday Ahead of Mid-Week Snowfall

If you were a fan of Monday's weather Alan has good news for you. We are looking at holding the same pattern of warmer temperatures throughout Tuesday before a mid-week storm that could blow in sometime Wednesday evening. More here.

Highway 115 Bridge Maintenance Ongoing Northeast of Florence

For our Southern Colorado commuters along Highway 115, expect delays Tuesday and moving forward while CDOT conducts bridge construction to a bridge along Highway 115 northeast of Florence. Flaggers will be in the area, and expect lane changes.

Busy Day Ahead For Colorado Springs City Council

The Colorado Springs City Council has a packed plate ahead of Tuesday's council meeting. From annexation decisions and e-bike regulations to determining whether or not to send a recreational marijuana question back to the ballot it will be a day full of presentations and testimony.

Man Killed At Track and Field Meet at UCCS Campus Identified

In a tragic and freak accident a 57-year-old man was killed at a high school club track meeting being hosted on the UCCS Campus. The man died after a field hammer cleared the barriers and hit him, he died on Sunday. More here.

The 2025 Tax Season Has Begun. Some Things To Know Before Filing

The Internal Revenue Service officially kicked off the 2025 tax filing season, and they expect over 140 million returns by the April 15 deadline. Here are some things you should know before you file. More here.

