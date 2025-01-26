Audience member at high school track and field meet hit and killed with a thrown hammer at UCCS campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — At a track and field meet being held on the UCCS campus, an audience member was hit in the head with a hammer thrown by a participant and died at the scene.

This occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, at the Mountain Lion Fieldhouse at UCCS.

According to UCCS, the thrown hammer "cleared certified barriers and struck" the audience member.

After the audience member was hit, members from the UCCS Police Department, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) arrived at the fieldhouse.

CSFD provided medical care to the audience member but was unsuccessful.

The audience member who was killed has not been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office at this time.

According to UCCS, the track meet was one of a three-meet series held on the UCCS campus, for high school club sports track and field.

This is an ongoing story, and we will release more information as it becomes available.





