Copy and paste forecast Tuesday ahead of mid-week snowfall

Today’s Forecast:

If you liked yesterday, you'll love today, with more gorgeous weather ahead for Southern Colorado on Tuesday. Skies will remain bright and sunny region-wide on Tuesday, helping to boost temperatures into the 40s and lower 50s on the Plains. For the higher elevations, temperatures will warm into the 30s and lower 40s, with an increased chance of snow showers in the San Juan Mountains and San Luis Valley as we head into Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 21. Savor the sunshine on Tuesday before our next winter storm increases the potential for snow across the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 18. Layer up this morning to combat temperatures in the teens, but by the afternoon, prepare to shed those layers as highs in the Pueblo area warm to near 50 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 48; Low: 24. Mild sunshine on Tuesday, with light winds and no real threats of any incoming rain or snow until Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 12. Above freezing highs and sunny skies will help to melt away more of that snow that we saw this past weekend. Speaking of snow, wintry weather will return to our forecast tomorrow.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Sunshine, light winds and 40s on Tuesday will give way to 30s and snow showers both Wednesday and Thursday.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Bright and beautiful on Tuesday, with near average highs on the Plains this afternoon topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. We just love days like this in the middle of winter...sunshine, light breezes and highs in the 40s for the southern I-25 corridor. Snow will be possible in some areas by Wednesday morning.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Try to take advantage of today's dry weather ahead of our next incoming storm as a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning for the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos. Due to the southern track of the storm, snow totals in these areas could reach as much as 12" in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure will move into New Mexico by Wednesday afternoon, increasing the potential for snow from the mountains to parts of Southern Colorado. The storm will then lift northeastward into southeastern Colorado by Thursday morning, continuing the threats of wintry weather. Snow showers will be fairly widespread during the storm, starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into the first half of the day on Thursday. Snow totals in the Pikes Peak Region look to range from 1-4", with 2-5" around Monument Hill, and as much as 3-6" in parts of Teller County. Snow totals south of Highway 50 are likely to be even higher.

Clearing skies Thursday night will give way to a gorgeous stretch of weather as we approach the first few days of February. Friday will be dry and mild, with our high rebounding into the upper 40s and lower 50s in Colorado Springs. With further warming on tap this weekend, high temperatures will warm into the 50s each afternoon in the Pikes Peak Region. Highs on the eastern Plains this weekend will likely top the 60 degree mark in some areas.

____

