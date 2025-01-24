5 Things To Know Before You Go January 24, 2025

Friday's Warm-Up Short Lived As Snow and Cold Return This Weekend

Warmer and gusty across Southern Colorado on Friday ahead of wintry changes this weekend as our next winter storm arrives. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday. More here.

Roadwork along Academy Boulevard will cause delays, headaches, and frustrations for daily commuters near Austin Bluffs Parkway. We have some detours you might want to consider. To learn more about the project, click here.

Multiple Alabama Lawmakers expect Donald Trump to sign an executive order moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. We took a deeper dive into what the economic impact of this move could mean for our local area should it happen. More here.

The Colorado Department of Education released new data Wednesday that shows student graduation and dropout rates continue to show progress. The graduation rate improved by 1.1%, which is 84.2%, according to the CDE, which is the highest the state has seen in more than a decade. More here.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order putting a hiring freeze in place for federal civilian workers. The freeze also impacts veterans transitioning to civilian roles in search of jobs following their service. More here.

