Friday's warm-up short lived as snow and cold return this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A brief respite from the cold will come courtesy of a high pressure system translating across the Four Corners Region. High temperatures this afternoon will be around 15-20 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday. This will be the day to get outside and enjoy these seasonable temperatures ahead of wintry changes this weekend.

Ahead of snow on Saturday, a cold front will drop across the Plains later tonight, with overnight lows cooling into the single digits and teens by Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 14. Breezy and warmer on Friday, with temperatures this afternoon rebounding by around 20 degrees after only warming into the middle 20s on Thursday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 12. After below freezing highs on Thursday, sunshine and upper 40s will feel great this afternoon. Enjoy it before the cold and snow return this weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 17. After a wild week of weather, we'll see a mild and sunny end to the week, with west winds to 20 mph and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 8. A nice end to the week will give way to wintry changes and some much colder weather this weekend. Enjoy today before those changes arrive!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mild, seasonable temperatures this afternoon will give way to a cold night as our next cold front drops south across the Palmer Divide after sunset.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. After a colder day on Thursday, temperatures will rebound nicely today as highs on the Plains climb into the 40s and lower 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. Mild on Friday, but that warmth comes at a cost, with westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph today across parts of Las Animas and Huerfano counties.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. A windy Friday in the mountains and mountain valleys will give way to snow on Saturday. Peak gusts this afternoon will range between 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's warmth will be replaced with cold and periods of light snow on Saturday. Snow showers will develop during the morning hours, tapering off towards the end of the day from the mountains to areas nearby the I-25 corridor. This is not expected to be a high impact storm, with accumulations mostly under 1". A few spots in the Pikes Peak Region could see locally higher amounts, up near 2". However with the cold temperatures, even low end snow totals may still impact travel as roads turn snow covered and icy.

Our high on Saturday will only warm into the 20s on the Plains, followed by 30s on Sunday. Early next week, a modest warm-up is expected, with highs in the 40s. Towards the middle to end of the week, we'll be watching a storm system over California that could bring a return to wintry conditions here in Southern Colorado. Too soon to firm up those details this far out, but the First Alert 5 Weather team will stay on top of it and keep you updated over the next few days.

