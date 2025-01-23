Big backups at Austin Bluffs and Academy blvd in Colorado Springs- utility work through the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to save you some time and possible headaches on the roads this morning. Roadwork is happening near Austin Bluffs and Academy blvd, in Colorado Springs. I'm told Colorado Springs Utilities is working on a water vault project here. Check out my (not so) secret shortcuts to get you around the work, below.

IN BLUE: If you’re headed north on Academy, I would take a right on Austin Bluffs. Then hang a left on Beverly and a right on Montebello. Just follow that all the way until it reconnects with Academy further north.

IN PURPLE: If you’re headed south, hang a right on Union. Take a left on Ranch Drive, and another left on Westwood Blvd. That will take you to the King Soopers where you can get back on Academy.

Wednesday, I noticed big backups in the area. There was also lots of honking. Colorado Springs Utilities is installing a water vault as long as a basketball court on Academy right at Meadowland. This project started last summer.

Kyle Schelhaas with CSU says this last phase is going to take some time. "It’s about 50 feet long. There’s gonna be about six valves inside of it and then there’s gonna be a smaller vault downstream with a flow meter in it so that takes a lot longer for construction. We gotta remove the existing vault put in new piping put in the valves build the build the vault itself and then add the flow meter so it just takes a lot more time.”

About that freeze earlier this week. I asked Alex Trefy at CSU if that held them back. He says they started a day late, but it shouldn't affect their on-time completion of the project. I'm told crews are prepared for the cold- "anticipating with the early spring stuff that we might encourage some snow so we do have a plan. It shouldn’t be our progress majorly at all I mean it it shouldn’t impact us so we’re prepared for the weather.”

Csu says work should wrap up this summer. They do want me to remind you the businesses are open here. We’ll keep our eye on this and let you know how it wraps up.





