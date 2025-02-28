5 Things To Know Before You Go February 28, 2025

Beautiful start to the weekend before our next storm system moves in

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across our area and this will continue into Saturday. Once we get into early next week snow is expected to move in. Stay updated on your daily and weekly forecast here.

Colorado Springs schools go Bald for Bucks, honoring 8-year-old boy who passed away last week

A tradition that has been taking place for nearly two decades continues on Friday as more than 100 students and teachers in Colorado Springs are expected to shave or cut their hair. Read the full story here.

USAFA dean warns faculty members of potential layoffs

The dean of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), Brigadier (Brig.) General (Gen.) Linell Letendre is warning faculty members of potential layoffs that may come as soon as Friday. Read what we know here.

Around The Nation

Live in Washington DC, we spoke to Scripps News National correspondent Serena Marshall about the mass firings by the Trump administration, and the meeting President Trump has with Ukraine President Zelensky.

