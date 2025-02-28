USAFA dean warns faculty members of potential layoffs

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The dean of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), Brigadier (Brig.) General (Gen.) Linell Letendre, is warning faculty members of potential layoffs that may come as soon as Friday.

This is according to our news partners at The Gazette.

These layoffs have been expected at bases around the country following an announcement from the Department of Defense (DoD) last week, stating 5,400 probationary workers would be laid off this week.

"There is a possibility that tomorrow (Friday, February 28) some, if not all, of our probationary employees will be placed on administrative leave for three weeks and then no longer be employed at USAFA," wrote Letendre.

She went on to say the final outcome remains uncertain.

News5 reached out to USAFA for comment Thursday evening. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back.

The Gazette's Mary Shinn contributed to this web story.

