5 Things To Know Before You Go February 26, 2025

Cooler Weather Returns Wednesday, Along With A Few Mountain Snow Showers

A pretty substantial cooling trend on Wednesday will drop highs on the Plains from the 60s and 70s down to the 40s and 50s. That's a cooldown of more than 25 degrees for some areas!

New Safety Improvements At A Pueblo Intersection With Many Close Calls

A Pueblo intersection near South Park Elementary School that has been the source of many close calls has seen some recent safety improvements. Drivers should not expect a four-way stop at the intersection of Hollywood Drive and Farabaugh Lane.

Bringing The Honky-Tonk To Colorado Springs

Country music lovers may have heard of the famed Grizzly Rose in Denver. Now the venue has plans to expand to Colorado Springs and is opening The Whiskey Rose, a similar venue that will be housed in the former Whiskey Baron Saloon and Dance Hall along North Academy. Opening day is set for March 6. More here.

CSPD Asking For Your Help After Bone Found Has Possible DNA Match

A human bone found near the Patty Jewett Golf Course in 2024 has returned a DNA match. Police say the human femur found is possibly linked to 55-year-old Donald Gillison. Police say the last recorded contact with Gillison was in 2016. Police are investigating but have said there is no indication of foul play. More here.

Watch The Moment A Southwest Jet Has A Near Miss With A Private Plane

On Tuesday, a Southwest Airlines jet had to abort a landing at Midway International to avoid a collision with a smaller private business jet taxied in front of it. The FAA says the private jet entered the taxiway without proper authorization. More here.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.