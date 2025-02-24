Grizzly Rose expanding its honky-tonk in Colorado Springs with the opening of The Whiskey Rose

COLORADO SPRINGS — Time to grab the dancing boots and hat and get ready to two-step your weekends away or attend a concert from well-known or up-and-coming stars.

The famed Denver Grizzly Rose opened in 1989 and considers themselves one of the "last great honky tonks in the world", with over 40,000 feet of dancing, pool, and even a general store the Grizzly Rose will not expand its footprint in Colorado Springs.

On Monday, The Grizzly Rose, said, The Whiskey Rose, the latest expansion of the saloon and dance hall will be taking over the former Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon space at North Academy and Vickers Drive.

KOAA 5 Photojournalist Cassime Joseph

"The Grizzly Rose has a rich history of hosting the biggest names in country music including Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, and Charlie Daniels—just to name a few," said Scott Durland, Owner of The Grizzly Rose. "Most recently we've welcomed Zach Top with a surprise visit by Billy Strings. We’re excited to bring this same atmosphere to Colorado Springs with The Whiskey Rose and can’t wait for our community to experience the energy, fun, and unparalleled live entertainment we’re known for."

The venue plans to be open from Wednesday - Sunday with opening night slated for March 6 with live music every Friday and Saturday.

Along with live country music, one would be able to practice their two-step as classes will be offered by staff. And, for the Denver venue fans, do not worry, the famed mechanical bull at The Grizzly Rose will soon have a twin in Colorado Springs.

___





Local woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment For one local Colorado Springs woman just stepping outside can be a challenge. Izabella Phillips, shares what it is like to live with a rare skin condition called Polymorphic Light Eruption (PMLE). Colorado Springs woman allergic to the sun hopes to raise awareness and stop the judgment

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.