CSPD asking for help after bone found last year has possible DNA match

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for additional information after a possible DNA match was linked to a human bone that was found last year at Patty Jewett Golf Course.

WATCH: Human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course

CSPD said officers responded to this report just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. According to CSPD, they made several searches of the course that day, but no additional remains were located.

According to CSPD, analysis later revealed the bone was a human femur. They say DNA testing revealed a possible match to 55-year-old Donald Gillison.

According to CSPD, there has been no recorded contact with Gillison since 2016. Police say they are investigating, but at this time, there is no indication of foul play.

If you have any information regarding Gillison, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

A News5 viewer informed us of this investigation when it happened last year. If you have a news tip, you can call our newsroom at (719)577-4650, or fill out the form below.

___





USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway Investigators are trying to figure out who sent an anonymous threat to the Air Force Academy that forced evacuations this morning. USAFA clears cadet area following anonymous threat, investigation underway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.