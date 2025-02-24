5 Things To Know Before You Go February 24, 2025

Warm Start To The Final Week Of February For Southern Colorado

Gusty downslope wind this morning has brought unseasonably warm temperatures to much of Southern Colorado. Many areas are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The wind will gradually weaken this afternoon, with highs today even warmer than what we saw on Sunday. More here.

Closures Along South Academy Boulevard Begin Monday

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, full closures along South Academy Boulevard at Bradley Road will begin Monday and last through Wednesday. Closures will begin at 7:00 a.m. and last until 4:30 p.m. More here.

Remembering Parker The Snow Dog

Whether it was in person or out at a snowy-themed event you may have run into a furry friend who would always put a smile on peoples' faces. Colorado is mourning the loss of the official mascot of the Loveland Ski Area and honorary Mayor of Georgetown, Parker the Snow Dog. The iconic Colorado pup died in a car crash in Grand County on Christmas Eve according to his handler, Dustin Schaefer. More here.

Veterans Are Stepping Up To Fill The Umpire Shortage In Colorado Springs

Through the Protect the Game program, military veterans gain purpose and give back to the community by training as umpires for local baseball games. The program seeks to give veterans another sense of purpose and connect them with their community.

Addressing Misconduct At The CBI Crime Lab

Bipartisan legislation has been introduced to address misconduct at the CBI Crime Lab. The legislation comes after former longtime analyst Yvonne ‘Missy’ Woods, who is accused of mishandling data in DNA testing, was charged with 102 felonies. More here.

