Warm start to the final week of February for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Gusty downslope wind this morning has brought unseasonably warm temperatures to much of Southern Colorado. Many areas are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The wind will gradually weaken this afternoon, with highs today even warmer than what we saw on Sunday. Monday's highs will climb into the 40s and 50s in the mountains, 50s and 60s in the mountain valleys, and 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 35. The final week of February will begin similarly to how the month began, mild and dry. Highs today will be around 15-20 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 29. Today's forecast high of 72 degrees will be our sixth time this month with highs in the 70s, and we should easily hit the 70s again on Tuesday with a high of 74 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. Much like what we saw on Sunday, highs in eastern Fremont County are expected to return to the lower 70s today, which is some 15-20 degrees above average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 30. More snowmelt sunshine for Teller County on Monday, with highs soaring into the middle 50s this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A mild mix of sun and clouds for northern El Paso County on Monday, with breezy to gusty winds this morning and weaker breezes this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm and breezy start to the week for the southeastern Plains, with highs today topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A mild and gusty Monday morning will give way to a rather warm afternoon as temperatures soar into the 60s and 70s across the southern I-25 corridor today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm and dry start to the week for the mountains, with a mix and sun clouds and above average highs on Monday. Some light snow will be possible on Tuesday, mainly north of the Monarch Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

West and southwest wind gusts to 25 mph will bring an additional degree or two of warming to the Plains on Tuesday, with highs warming back into the 60s and 70s. With stronger gusts and lower relative humidity, marginal fire danger will be possible in some areas throughout the day.

A cold front Tuesday night will drop highs back down to the 40s and 50s on Wednesday. However, this looks to be a brief cool down as temperatures in Colorado Springs will rebound back into the upper 50s by Thursday and lower 60s on Friday. Temperatures in Pueblo and Canon City could be flirting with 70 degrees by Friday afternoon.

