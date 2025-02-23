Closures on South Academy Boulevard starting on Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be fully closing sections of South Academy Boulevard at Bradley Road beginning on Monday, February 24.

From Monday, February 24 through Wednesday, February 26, there will be a full closure of northbound South Academy Boulevard.



Closures begin at 7:00 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

From Friday, February 28, through Monday, March 3, there will be a full closure of southbound South Academy Boulevard.



Closures begin at 7:00 p.m. and end at 4:30 a.m.

The closures are scheduled for welding operations on bridges over US Highway 85/87.

CDOT has provided the following detours:



Northbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will

exit onto US Highway 85/87, travel south to Main Street, travel north to Bradley Road, travel north to re-enter South Academy Boulevard

South Academy Boulevard traffic will

CDOT

Southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will

exit onto Bradley Road, travel east to Main Street, travel south to US Highway 85/87, travel north to re-enter South Academy Boulevard.

South Academy Boulevard traffic will

CDOT

This closure is for additional work on the South Academy Boulevard Widening Project, which is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project.





