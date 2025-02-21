5 Things To Know Before You Go February 21, 2025

Snowy Roads And A Messy Morning Commute For The Pikes Peak Region

Heavier snow during the overnight hours has led to snowy roads, which are likely to impact morning commutes. Accumulations have been heaviest from the Pikes Peak Region up towards Denver, where Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 8 am. The expiration of these winter weather alerts looks to time well with the ending of the snow across Southern Colorado.

A Look At Southbound I-25 and Woodmen Road Friday Morning

Meteorologist Lauren Brand and Photojournalist Shawn Shanle are out and about this morning keeping an eye on road conditions for you. Here is a look at conditions along Southbound I-25 and Woodmen Road. Expect snow-covered roads for your morning commute. You can stay up to date on conditions and major closures this morning with our Live Weather Blog.

Humane Society of The Pikes Peak Region Limiting Dog Intakes

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will be limiting their dog intake after four dogs tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, also known as "strep zoo." They say thankfully they were able to catch the infection early and so far there have not been any animal deaths at the shelter. For more, click here.

The Chief Financial Officer of the Woodland Park School District Resigns

The Chief Financial Officer of the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) confirmed to News5 that he resigned from his position on Monday. In a phone call with us, Jack Bay said chose to resign because he was fed up with the back-and-forth over how the district was supposed to report its spending of taxpayer dollars. More about the resignation here.

Pueblo Central's Acelyn Duran Faces Adversity To Win The State Wrestling Title

Talk about giving it your all. The Pueblo Central Girls wrestling team won the 4-A State Championship last weekend. One of their individual winners faced a lot of adversity on her way to the title. Unaware of an injury during the match by the end Acelyn told herself, "I knew it was already hurt already.. so I just (said) if it's going to fall off it's going to fall off".

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.