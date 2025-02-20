HSPPR is limiting intake after multiple dogs tested positive for strep zoo

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) will be limiting their dog intake after four dogs tested positive for Streptococcus zooepidemicus, also known as "strep zoo."

HSPPR has a list of symptoms and commonly asked questions for anyone who's concerned about the possible spread of strep zoo.

They say that the infection was caught early, and HSPPR is taking "proactive measures to contain its spread," because the bacterial infection needs immediate attention. As of now, there have not been any deaths due to the infections.

According to HSPPR response to the infection includes;



Proactive Treatment: All dogs at HSPPR are receiving prophylactic antibiotics upon intake. Any dog in our care will have received antibiotics before leaving HSPPR.

Deep Cleaning: Staff are conducting thorough sanitation procedures to mitigate further spread.

Temporary Service Adjustments:

Emergency intakes for dogs only including owner surrenders and strays. Owner Surrender Euthanasia services will continue as usual. The Colorado Springs Wellness Clinic will be closed to dog vaccines, wellness appointments, and public dog spay and neuter surgeries for the next two weeks.



Starting Thursday, February 20, HSPPR will only accept emergency dog intakes, due to safety concerns.

Adoptions will remain open but any dog adopted during this time will have received prophylactic treatment before leaving HSPPR.





