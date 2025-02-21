Watch Now
Live Weather Blog: Significant weather to impact the Friday morning commute

Snow-packed road Colorado Springs
SOUTHERN COLORADO — Snow will end by mid to late morning over Southern Colorado, with sunshine paving the way for a bright and warmer weekend. Impacts, we're looking at our roads Friday morning ahead of an afternoon warm-up that could cause a muddy mess by late Friday afternoon in some areas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 8 am

    ROAD CONDITIONS

    There are no major road closures or accidents to report at this time 6:30 a.m.

    WEATHER BLOG

    6:00 AM: Snow is beginning to slow down its pace of falling but roads are still covered. Check out road conditions along Southbound I-25 near Woodmen Road below.

    5:30 AM: As you are getting up be aware that the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Fountain Police Department are on accident alert. For more about what accident alert is you can watch our previous coverage below about the last time The City of Fountain went on accident alert status. For more on reporting click here.

    WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

    Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

    RADAR

    Resources:

