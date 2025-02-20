5 Things To Know Before You Go February 20, 2025

Last Of The Arctic Air Thursday Morning, Before Snow Moves In Tonight

Thursday will start out cold and frigid on the eastern Plains ahead of snow that moves into Southern Colorado Thursday evening. Temperatures this morning have been running around 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, with single digits and teens along and east of I-25. On the High Plains, Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings will remain in effect until 11 am. Wind chill temperatures will range between -10 to -20 degrees through mid to late morning.

Preparations Begin For Major Tejon Street Overhaul

Drivers and pedestrians should prepare for major changes and construction along Tejon Street. Prep work is happening now for phase one realignment and upgrades starting in the spring. Tejon Street's center lane will soon be removed as crews work to expand the sidewalks and revitalize the area. Should you want to read more about the project, click here.

New Bill Aims To Lower Home Insurance, But Fears Remain It Will Push Insurers Out Of The State

It is no secret that Colorado insurance rates have skyrocketed. The Rocky Mountain Insurance Association reported a 58% increase in Colorado homeowner premiums from 2018 to 2023. Now a bill in the legislature would force insurance companies to tell customers how they could lower their premiums through efforts like fire mitigation, publicly publish wildfire and catastrophe risk models, and allow policyholders who are dropped or denied coverage to appeal the decisions. More here.

Man Found Guilty Of Killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval

On Wednesday a jury of his peers found Justin Kula, 42, guilty of manslaughter, assault, vehicular manslaughter, and failure to fulfill duty after a traffic accident involving death charges. He struck her with a vehicle while parole officers were trying to arrest him in September of 2023. More here.

Broncos Fans Brave The Cold In Colorado Springs

Now for some fun news to start your morning. Despite frigid temperatures on Wednesday this did not stop die-hard Broncos from braving the cold to get a chance to see Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix. The event was held at the Ent Credit Union off Interquest Parkway and was only open to fans who bank with them. Ent is an official partner of the Denver Broncos.

_____

Each day our goal at News5 is to help you be more informed and take on the day ahead. Here are the 5 things you need to know before you go to help you stay more informed about our community.