Man accused of running over and killing Parole Officer found guilty Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The man who ran over and killed Colorado Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was found guilty on several counts by a jury on Wednesday.

The incident happened in September of 2023 on North Spruce Street, which is located just west of Downtown Colorado Springs.

Officer Guerin Sandoval was hit and killed by 42-year-old Justin Kula as she and two other Parole Officers tried to arrest him.

Wednesday, February 19, a jury found Kula guilty on the following charges:



failure to fulfill duty after a traffic accident involving death

manslaughter

third-degree assault

vehicular manslaughter

The jury will return Thursday to deliberate whether Kula will be considered a habitual criminal, which will affect his sentencing.

After more than a year, the trial for a man accused of running over and allegedly causing the death of a Pueblo Parole Officer will begin Monday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m. as the court begins its jury selection process.

Judge David Shakes set the trial time and denied a motion filed by the defense to dismiss the habitual offender statute that Kula is facing. During the pretrial readiness hearing, Judge Shakes denied this motion.

As News5 has previously reported Kula has an extensive criminal background that extends across several states.

Kula is facing the following charges:



manslaughter

vehicular manslaughter

assault

accident involving death or personal injuries

He is accused of killing Officer Guerin Sandoval in September of 2023 after he fled while she and two other parole officers were attempting to make contact with him in Colorado Springs.

Sandoval was a longstanding member of the southern Colorado law enforcement community and was a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office from 2007-2019. In 2018, Sandoval was awarded the 2018 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

Following her loss, both the Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities paid their respects as a procession was held between the two cities.

