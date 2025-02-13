5 Things To Know Before You Go February 13, 2025

Arctic Blast Thursday Morning To Give Way To A Late Week Warm-Up

A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect this morning until 8 am, with wind chill values as low as -15 to -25°F. A developing ridge of high pressure will allow for our first afternoon with above-freezing highs in Colorado Springs since Monday. Today's highs across Southern Colorado will warm into the 30s and 40s, with lows tonight considerably warmer than the past two nights.

Who Has A Increased Risk Of Frostbite?

With dangerously cold temperatures this morning we want to give you some reminders on keeping yourself and others safe in these cold temperatures. We know that frostbite can set in within minutes. More here.

Decision By El Paso County Judge Will Likely See Recreational Marijuana Sales Question On April Ballot

In an ongoing battle, the City of Colorado Springs was granted an emergency stay request they filed pending an appeal to the state supreme court. It gives the city the go-ahead to put the question on the ballot. The judge's decision Wednesday reverses an injunction stopping the city from moving forward after lawyers representing marijuana shops in Colorado Springs sued over the constitutionality of putting the question to voters this year.

King Soopers Seeking A Temporary Restraining Order Against Union Picketers

Today arguments will be heard in court over the temporary restraining order King Soopers has filed against those on strike. They're claiming the picket lines are creating unsafe conditions for shoppers and workers. In the complaint, King Soopers alleges picketers are falsely telling customers the stores are closed when in fact they are not. The company says there have been more than 300 incidents of this happening since the strike started. More here.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Rules Out Ukraine NATO Membership

In his first meeting with NATO members as a representative of the Trump administration, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said Ukraine should abandon hopes of returning to its pre-2014 borders. Stating NATO membership for Ukraine is unrealistic and that Europe is responsible for protecting the war-torn nation and its borders. More here.

