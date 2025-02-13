If you have any of these conditions, doctors say you have an increased risk of hypothermia/frostbite

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Although the roads are starting to look better, we’re still seeing lots of closures and delays. That’s because of the extremely cold temperatures. We know that frostbite can set in within minutes. So, I want to help make sure you and the family stay safe during this deep freeze.

Here are some of the signs of frostbite and hypothermia (below):

On days like Thursday, these symptoms can set in within minutes. You can see hypothermia signs include: memory loss, slurred speech, confusion, and intense shivering. Frostbite signs can include: any numbness, skin that feels firm or waxy, or any discoloration of the skin.

We spoke with Dr. Arek Wiktor with UCHealth. He says certain people have a higher risk of getting frostbite or hypothermia. "People who have diseases of their arteries or their heart, peripheral vascular disease, people with heart disease can actually be a higher risk of frostbite people, diabetics and higher risk of frostbite because those diseases impact the small blood vessels."

Here's what Dr. Wiktor says can help with symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia- "People will be taken to the hospital and they will have warm water re-warming 30 minutes in their hands and feet in warm water is the standard treatment after that we assess what the frostbite looks like."

The key to prevention is layering, focusing on moisture management. Your inner layers should be breathable and moisture-wicking. Wool or synthetic materials are best to keep sweat away and help retain body heat.





El Paso County Judge Blocks Marijuana Ballot Measure On Monday, an El Paso County Judge blocked the City of Colorado Springs City Council from referring a ballot measure to the April election concerning recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. El Paso County Judge delivers ruling on marijuana ballot issue