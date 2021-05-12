5 Thing You Need to Know for Wednesday, May 12

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Colorado Springs Police say mass shooting on Preakness Way was fueled by domestic violence

Colorado Springs Police hosted a briefing Tuesday to provide an update on the mass shooting that occurred over the weekend on Preakness Way and to officially release the names of the six victims.

During the briefing, police said the incident was fueled by domestic violence. They said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Teodoro Macias, was one of the victim's boyfriend and was not invited to the birthday party the family was hosting. Police deciphered that he was upset about this based on communications they found on his phone.

Police said the suspect had a history of controlling and jealous behavior but there were no reported or documented incidences of domestic violence and no protection orders were in place. The suspect also had no criminal history.

Real estate nightmare: Buyer says seller retained property ownership rights years after land sale was processed

The hot real estate market has some buyers and sellers trying to save money by skipping out on hiring a realtor.

Unfortunately, not having extensive knowledge of the proper documentation required and formatting of a deed ended up costing one Pueblo West homeowner a lot more trouble than he envisioned

Matthew Anderson was shocked to learn that land he legally purchased was given back to the original seller without any warning---all because the paperwork filed with Pueblo County did not meet Colorado real estate standards to be considered a deed

Governor signs human composting bill into law

Colorado is set to be the second state in the country to allow turning human remains into soil.

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law Monday to give Coloradans another option beyond cremation and burial. Funeral homes could offer it later this year.

Human composting is done through a process known as Natural Organic Reduction (NOR) where bodies are placed into individual vessels along with organic materials over the course of a couple of months.

The bill also adds misdemeanor crimes including composting someone's remains without permission and selling soil produced by natural organic reduction.

Be prepared for sticker shock with your 2021 property tax assessment no matter where in Colorado you live

Property owners who just received their 2021 property tax assessments may be surprised to see their values have jumped up by five, even six figures from 18 months ago.

It’s a sign that the magnet attracting people to move to our state isn’t just pointed at the big cities.

But if that increase still doesn’t sit right with you, it may be worth taking some steps to keep your property taxes to a minimum.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're starting off with areas of fog and drizzle in El Paso County, especially on the north and east sides of Colorado Springs and out on Highway 24 near Falcon and Calhan.

We're going to be warmer today with highs in the 50s in Colorado Springs and lower 60s for Pueblo and the plains. We'll be dry today other than a stray mountain shower over the rampart range in the afternoon. We'll be dry and cold tonight.

