Governor signs human composting bill into law

COLORADO — Colorado is set to be the second state in the country to allow turning human remains into soil.

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law Monday to give Coloradans another option beyond cremation and burial. Funeral homes could offer it later this year.

"To have another option to offer to families is something we are absolutely read for," Karen van Vuuren co-founder of The Natural Funeral in Lafayette said.

"There's an understanding that it's a choice people can make, it's not everybody's choice, right? But it's making something available that is really going to be meaningful to people," she said.

Human composting is done through a process known as Natural Organic Reduction (NOR) where bodies are placed into individual vessels along with organic materials over the course of a couple of months.

The bill also adds misdemeanor crimes including composting someone's remains without permission and selling soil produced by natural organic reduction.

To see the full text of the bill click here: Human Composting legislation.

RELATED: Human Composting could become an option in Colorado

