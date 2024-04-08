16-year-old takes tax season head-on and helps Coloradans get their refunds

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — It is tax time across the country, with just over a week until the IRS deadline. Preparing your returns can be an intimidating process — but not for 16-year-old Chanda Kumar.

"I actually took an accounting and finance class my freshman year of high school," said Kumar. "I was really drawn to the financial topics in that course."

Topics that not many students her age might lean into.

"Walking in on my very first day, I was honestly terrified to prepare my very first tax return," said Kumar. "But it turned out to be so rewarding."

This time of year, she volunteers with Tax Help Colorado, a program run by Mile High United Way.

"We provide free tax assistance to low-and-middle-income individuals to help them get the refund that they are owed," said Kristin Hubbard, the director of Tax Help Colorado. "If you meet our qualifications, we file your return for free."

"Getting to learn these real-life financial skills, such as how tax laws work in our country, and [how] tax credits can be super valuable — it's something you can apply throughout your lifetime," said Kumar.

Kumar is gaining real-life experience and in some cases, helping people get more money back.

"I really enjoy the process and getting to see the smiles on the clients faces when I show them their refund amount," said Kumar.

"She is willing to listen, and she listens deeply to her clients. She is engaged with them and learns their story," said Hubbard. "That makes her an incredibly successful volunteer."

It's why we're thrilled to call Chanda Kumar, this week's Denver7 Everyday Hero!

