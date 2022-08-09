13-year-old in Florida to run one mile in honor of Deputy Peery

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A 13-year-old boy in Central Florida will run a mile in honor of fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery.

Zechariah, of Running 4 Heroes, will run his 1,294th mile on Tuesday evening while carrying a flag in Deputy Peery's honor.

The run will take place at approximately 7 p.m. ET and he invites people across the country to join him in a one-mile walk or run to help honor Deputy Peery.

Zechariah's run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page after he finishes the run and people will be able to interact with the video.

