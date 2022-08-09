Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

13-year-old in Florida to run one mile in honor of Deputy Peery

Running 4 Heroes for Deputy Peery
Running 4 Heroes
Running 4 Heroes for Deputy Peery
Posted at 8:27 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 10:27:45-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A 13-year-old boy in Central Florida will run a mile in honor of fallen El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Andrew Peery.

Zechariah, of Running 4 Heroes, will run his 1,294th mile on Tuesday evening while carrying a flag in Deputy Peery's honor.

The run will take place at approximately 7 p.m. ET and he invites people across the country to join him in a one-mile walk or run to help honor Deputy Peery.

Zechariah's run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes page after he finishes the run and people will be able to interact with the video.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA
News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School

Back to School Supply Drive