10 structures threatened by Low Line Fire burning in Gunnison County, mandatory evacuations in place

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Low Line Fire burning 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte is threatening 10 structures and residents in the area are under a mandatory evacuation notice.

The fire is 681 acres and 0% contained, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service at 11 a.m. However, Gunnison County says it is 720 acres as of 11 a.m. It was sparked by a lightning bolt.

The ten threatened structures are in the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainages — both of which were evacuated Wednesday. Residents along County Road 818 to the intersection of County Road 730 (Ohio Creek) are under pre-evacuation notice. Click here for the latest evacuation information.

10 structures threatened by Low Line Fire burning in Gunnison County

The fire was first reported around 8 a.m. on Wednesday at 9,400 feet along the northern side of a ridge between Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek in Gunnison County. This is about 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte and 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison.

Aircraft, including one Type 2 helicopter and two Type 1 helicopters, have been assigned to this fire.

The main objective on Thursday for firefighters is to protect structures endangered by the blaze and integrate additional resources.

The fire's behavior is expected to mirror what happened on Wednesday, with individual tree torching and creeping in spruce and aspen forest in the morning and increased fire activity in the afternoon.

Dani Leach



At 6 p.m. Thursday, a Complex Incident Management Team (IMT) will take over command.

Gunnison County said County Road 730 (Ohio Creek) at County Road 12 (Kebler Pass) is closed down to the Redden Ranch on Ohio Creek. In addition, County Road 727 is closed from the intersection with County Road 730. County Road 818 (Wiley Lane) is also closed, as is County Road 7 off 818.

Anybody evacuating large animals can take them to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds, located at 275 S. Spruce Street A in Gunnison.

An air quality health advisory is in place for the wildfire smoke until 9 a.m. Friday for Gunnison County, according to the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division. It said smoke should decrease by late Thursday morning and most smoke in the afternoon will stay aloft and well above the ground.

Any residents with specific questions can call Gunnison County at 970-874-6602.