Evacuation order issued for Low Line Fire burning in Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for the Low Line Fire burning in Gunnison County, roughly 14 miles northeast of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte.

Residents in the Mill Creek drainage west of the County Road 730 and County Road 272 intersection are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Gunnison County. Those who live along CR 818 to the intersection with CR 730 (Ohio Creek) are under a pre-evacuation notice, the county said.

Those who need to evacuate large animals should take them to the Gunnison County Fairgrounds, located at 275 South Spruce Street.

Click here for the current evacuation map

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. on the north aspect of a ridge between Squirrel and Mill creeks, according to the Forest Service. The fire is burning up Ohio Creek, the county said.

As of 8:20 p.m., the fire, which was caused by lightning, has burned roughly between 620- 720 acres, according to county officials.

As of 7:20 p.m., the fire, which was caused by lightning, has burned roughly 400 acres, according to county officials.

For more information on the fire, call 970-641-7607.