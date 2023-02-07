1 dead, two hospitalized following Friday night crash

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colorado — One person is dead, and two have been hospitalized following a crash at Powers and Fontaine Blvd. Friday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a vehicle was turning left onto Fontaine Blvd. when they were T-boned by a vehicle traveling on Powers Blvd.

The vehicle turning left, which was driven by a 16-year-old female who didn't have a driver's license, a 65-year-old female passenger, and a 6-year-old passenger had a flashing yellow light. The vehicle traveling on Powers, driven by a 19-year-old female, had a green light.

The 65-year-old passed away on scene. Her identity will be released by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. The 16-year-old sustained moderate injuries, while the 19-year-old sustained serious injuries. The 6-year-old was not injured in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

____

