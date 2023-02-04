Watch Now
Friday evening crash on Powers and Fontaine leaves one dead, multiple people injured

Posted at 10:17 PM, Feb 03, 2023
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — A two-car crash at Powers Blvd. and Fontaine Blvd. left one dead Friday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened at about 7:30 p.m. in Security-Widefield.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the passenger in one of the vehicles had died at the scene. Four people have been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News5 has a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.
