UCHealth offering additional vaccine clinics

KOAA
UCHealth Memorial
UCHealth
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 13:32:40-04

As hospitalizations rise and the demand for vaccines increases, UCHealth is offering additional vaccine clinics on Saturday, August 7 and Saturday, Aug. 14, at the following three locations across Colorado:

  • Memorial Administrative Center, located at 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
    • Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
    • Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)
  • University of Colorado Hospital, located at 12605 E. 16th Avenue, Aurora
    • Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)
    • Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)
  • Medical Center of the Rockies, located at 2500 Mountain Avenue, Loveland
    • Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
    • Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can make an appointment and receive more information here.

