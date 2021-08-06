UCHealth offering additional vaccine clinics

As hospitalizations rise and the demand for vaccines increases, UCHealth is offering additional vaccine clinics on Saturday, August 7 and Saturday, Aug. 14, at the following three locations across Colorado:
- Memorial Administrative Center, located at 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs
- Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
- Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)
- University of Colorado Hospital, located at 12605 E. 16th Avenue, Aurora
- Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)
- Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)
- Medical Center of the Rockies, located at 2500 Mountain Avenue, Loveland
- Saturday, August 7; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
- Saturday, August 14; 7:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can make an appointment and receive more information here.