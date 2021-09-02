WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis providing weekly COVID-19 update

Governor Jared Polis is set to provide an update Thursday on COVID-19 in the state of Colorado.

This comes as ICU bed capacity in Larimer County surpasses 90% for the second week in a row, and as of Tuesday, 103% of ICU beds are being used.

Larmier County public health officials and UCHealth staff in northern Colorado voiced their concerns to the community.

"Seeing people with COVID-19, young people, old people struggling to breathe on ventilators is sobering to say the least. Those that don’t think this is real, you are very, very wrong. COVID-19 is very serious and is threatening our hospital systems again," said Larimer County Public Health Director, Tom Gonzales.

On Wednesday, the superintendent for School District 11 announced that staff will be required to wear masks in school starting Tuesday, September 7.

The district released a message saying that based on current trends, they anticipate the mask mandate threshold for elementary students and staff will also be reached by Tuesday, September 7.

