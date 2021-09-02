Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Four-week indoor mask mandate for WSD3 schools to begin Tuesday, September 7

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image
kids masks classroom school children
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 19:45:50-04

According to an update from the superintendent of Widefield School District 3, there will be a four week indoor mask requirement in all District buildings beginning Tuesday, September 7.

The indoor mandate requires:

  • All staff and students to be masked regardless of vaccination status.
  • All visitors, workers and delivery personnel to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status.
  • Spectators for indoor sports or events to be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Prior to the four week expiration, the district will reevaluate mask requirements to determine the risk of further outbreaks and quarantines.

For the superintendent's full update, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards