Four-week indoor mask mandate for WSD3 schools to begin Tuesday, September 7

According to an update from the superintendent of Widefield School District 3, there will be a four week indoor mask requirement in all District buildings beginning Tuesday, September 7.

The indoor mandate requires:

All staff and students to be masked regardless of vaccination status.

All visitors, workers and delivery personnel to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Spectators for indoor sports or events to be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Prior to the four week expiration, the district will reevaluate mask requirements to determine the risk of further outbreaks and quarantines.

For the superintendent's full update, click here.