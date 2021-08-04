El Paso County Public Health recommends masks for unvaccinated in schools

EL PASO COUNTY — El Paso County Public Health has released school and child care guidance as most schools return to the classroom in the coming weeks.

The guidance notes that face coverings are still required on public transportation, including school buses, for anyone over 2 years of age.

In regard to requiring masks in classrooms, masks are no longer required in schools or child care facilities. It is only recommended as a best practice that anyone not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated wear a mask.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. still requires schools and child care facilities to report a confirmed or suspected case within 24 hours, just as required for other infectious diseases.

Isolation or quarantine of people with suspected or confirmed cases will also remain the same as the 2020-2021 school year, per CDPHE.

When it comes to contact tracing of cases, El Paso County health is offering to manage the process if "schools or child cares choose to end contact tracing and exposure notifications within their communities."

Read the full notice to schools

News5 has compiled links to all the school districts in southeastern Colorado so parents can find out district plans amid concerns about COVID-19. We're covering this issue as part of The Rebound Colorado as our communities find safe ways to get life back to normal while keeping everyone's health in mind.





From El Paso County Health:

General Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines

Positive cases of COVID-19 need to isolate until all three of these criteria have been met:



10 days have passed from the symptom onset date (or date of positive test if asymptomatic or symptom onset date is unknown),

AND fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine,

AND improvement in symptoms.

After exposure to COVID-19 positive individual, a person may become ill or infectious anytime between two and 14 days after their last exposure to COVID-19.



Exposed individuals should complete the quarantine period starting from the last day of exposure to the confirmed, probable or suspect case, unless they are fully vaccinated – see below.

Please see CDPHE’s updated guidance How to Quarantine.

If the exposed individual cannot isolate themselves from the confirmed, probable or suspect case (e.g., household members), then the last day of exposure starts on the day the case is no longer infectious (a minimum of 10 days).

If exposed individuals develop symptoms during the quarantine period, they should either follow the isolation guidelines or finish the quarantine, whichever is the longer time period.

Exposed individuals who are fully vaccinated (two weeks after final vaccine dose) are exempt from quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19 if they remain asymptomatic. These individuals should monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the exposure. If they develop symptoms they should isolate, consult their health care provider, and get tested. An individual is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks have passed from their second vaccine dose (if Pfizer or Moderna) or single vaccine dose (if Johnson & Johnson).



Modified quarantine:

School nurses, health paraprofessionals, and other school district employees trained to provide direct medical care, including medication administration, to students are permitted to operate under a modified quarantine. Modified quarantine allows employees who remain asymptomatic following an exposure to continue to work for their quarantine period while following standard quarantine rules outside the workplace. Modified quarantine requires the person to wear a mask while in the facility, utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) with each patient, self-monitor both at home and at work, practice physical distancing (at least six feet), refrain from public outings, as well as stay within the cohort of exposure through the entire quarantine period.



If the exposed essential staff member becomes symptomatic during the 14 days, the person must not work, must notify their employer immediately and will be placed in isolation for 10 days.

If any contacts are identified from the ill essential staff member, they will need to complete a full quarantine period from last day of exposure.

Contact Tracing



Contact tracing can be performed by the school or child care in conjunction with EPCPH or wholly by EPCPH to assist schools in identifying those students and faculty at risk of infection so they can be safely and quickly quarantined so as not to further spread infection.

Close contacts are defined as individuals who were within three feet of the case in a typical classroom setting for greater than 15 minutes total (cumulative over 24 hours); OR for those who had physical contact, provided care for someone with COVID-19, shared eating or drinking utensils, had respiratory droplets land on them from coughing or sneezing of an infected person, up to 48 hours before symptoms or since the onset of symptoms.

For pre-K and child care settings, consider additional types of close contact, including feeding, diapering, and holding. Due to the close proximity of caregiver and child in these circumstances, very short durations of exposure will warrant quarantine if a case is detected in a caregiver or child.

Each school and child care should keep and maintain appropriate records such that they are able to complete contact tracing within their school or facility or to share with EPCPH if we will be contact tracing on your behalf. Schools and child cares are recommended to keep staff, teachers, and parents informed that EPCPH may contact them and encourage participation with investigations. Regardless of symptoms, students, staff, and teachers identified as being positive with COVID-19 will need to isolate and remain out of school or daycare for 10 days from symptom onset (or test collection if asymptomatic), and all identified close contacts will need to complete quarantine from last day of exposure to the case and remain out of school.



Outbreaks in Schools and Child Cares

Confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks are defined as five or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases in nonhousehold members within a 14-day window. At least one case must have a positive molecular amplification test or a positive antigen test from a respiratory specimen.



Every outbreak will be unique and will be handled on a case-by-case basis in conjunction with EPCPH. To report a COVID-19 case or potential outbreak, including all suspect outbreaks, contact EPCPH at 719-578- 3220.

Outbreaks will be named for the school, not cohort or activity, regardless of whether they are identified in a class/cohort, school, or extracurricular activity associated with the school. Subsequent cases will be included under the current active outbreak. Investigation may still occur at the cohort level.

EPCPH is required to report confirmed outbreaks to CDPHE. Case and outbreak definitions can be found here.

COVID-19 Related Closures

The success of our schools’ and child cares’ ability to safely sustain in-person learning this year will be driven largely by our community’s success in preventing spread in greater El Paso County as well as the schools’ and child cares’ capacity to implement the above recommended preventative measures. Therefore, we must consider community-wide transmission rates as well as our hospital and public health capacity when determining whether in-person school is safe and reasonable.

