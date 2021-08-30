CDPHE will vote on vaccine mandates for health facilities

GLENDALE — The Colorado Department of Public Health is set to make a major decision on Monday regarding vaccine mandates.

CDPHE will be holding an emergency rule-making hearing at their campus in Glendale to decide if it should require vaccines in state-licensed health facilities. The meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. and will be open to the public via Zoom.

The Board of Health will review its General Licensure Standards in regards to the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to hearing testimonies from those in attendance. It will take as many desired testimonies and opinions before making an official decision on the subject when the meeting ends at 7 p.m.

The emergency meeting comes after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. CDHPE is one of various agencies and companies to see the federally approved vaccine as a motive to require employees to get vaccinated. Member of the United States military now have to Sept. 15 to get fully vaccinated. Also, Delta Airlines is mandating employees to get vaccinated or it will raise insurance premiums on those who refuse to get the shot.

Outside of vaccines, most organizations recognize that there is a rise in COVID cases due to the delta variant. This has pushed Pueblo County to reinstate a mask policy on Monday. Now, people will be required to wear protective face coverings in city buildings as well as in public Pueblo County schools.