New mask order goes into effect for City of Pueblo buildings on Monday

PUEBLO — Effective Monday, August 30, masks will be required for everyone who enters a City of Pueblo building, regardless of vaccination status. However, the order does state, "except when doing so would impact that person's health."

Additionally, all city staff will be required to wear a mask when interacting with the public.

“Health and safety of our customers and staff has to be a priority,” stated Mayor Gradisar in a release. “We want to ensure continued and uninterrupted municipal operations and with cases rising, this is a necessary step to prevent future capacity limits or closures.”

The Pueblo County Health Department data shows only 58% of the eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier this week, News5 learned that the Pueblo Department of Public Health will soon announce a mask mandate for all public and private schools within the county.

The mandate will apply to all schools in Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70. The mask mandate will also apply to early childhood centers.

However, the mandate will not apply to higher education institutions. Pueblo Community College announced on the same day that they would implement an indoor mask mandate on campus.

The health department tells News 5 that they are doing this due to rising cases of contagious COVID-19 variants, and want to add another layer of protection since children under 12 cannot get vaccinated.

The health order will be drafted as early as next week. The date for implementation has not been determined.

