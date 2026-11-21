CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents of Pagosa Springs are facing a critical deadline today as housing uncertainty looms following devastating flooding.

Today is the last day residents can request temporary housing through United Way, and for some of those who received assistance in October, today is also their last day to stay.

A Colorado Springs nonprofit is working to ease the burden — not by offering a home, but by delivering critical supplies to those who need them most, including their pets.

Amanda Page, CEO of Pay It Fur-Ward, shares how the organization is stepping up.

"These people have to rebuild their lives. Some of them lost their homes, everything they own. Some have no clothing and Christmas is right around the corner," Amanda Page said.

Page and Corey Haight, director of Pay It Fur-Ward, traveled to Pagosa Springs last week, and what they witnessed was devastating.

"They had a sewage leak in a part of the river, so the entire town just smells like raw sewage, and it's so offensive, and they're stuck living this way," Page said.

The two originally planned to deliver dog food, cat litter and animal beds. But they quickly realized the need ran far deeper than pet supplies.

"If we don't help the people that own the animals, how can we help the animals?" Page said.

The team began loading boxes full of clothing, kitchen essentials, sanitary items and pet supplies — all bound for those impacted by the flooding.

As the window for temporary housing assistance closes, Page said the road ahead for many residents is daunting.

"When temporary housing comes to an end, these people are on their own. They're going back to homes that need the sheetrock ripped out at 4 ft and everything below 4 ft is trash," Page said.

The upcoming trip will mark the organization's third haul to the Pagosa Springs area. Their first trip was to Durango earlier this month. Page said this time around, the focus is expanding to include housing essentials.

"We're hoping for housing essentials as well because we're looking to get help to get their lives set back up, space heaters, blankets, pillows. Anything you need to set a home up from the base up," Page said.

Page said she plans to keep returning to Pagosa Springs for as long as families — and their pets — need support.

"This is the time people need help," Page said.

People can drop off donations at 701 Sequoia Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910.

They can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you would rather send a monetary donation, click here or here.

The nonprofit is heading back to Pagosa Springs on Nov. 27, 2026.

KOAA News5