Colorado Springs mom concerned over future WIC funding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Joint Budget Committee unanimously approved Governor Jared Polis' request to allocate $7.5 million in state general fund money to keep the Women, Infants, and Children program running through October.

However, no contingency plan exists if a government shutdown extends into November, leaving thousands of families uncertain about continued benefits.

For mother Janna Guardado, the WIC program has been essential for her family's well-being. Four of her children have benefited from the program, with one daughter currently receiving assistance.

"I've got too many kids to worry about," Guardado said.

If funding runs out in November, Guardado would face difficult choices about her family's food budget.

"Honestly, it would be a struggle," she said.

Guardado explained she would need to redirect food stamps typically reserved for her other children to cover WIC-eligible items.

"A lot of food stamps would be going to WIC," she said. "And that's not just for me, that's probably a lot of moms. It'd get expensive."

According to the El Paso County Public Health Department, approximately 14,700 individuals rely on WIC services in the county.

El Paso County Public Health released the following statement:

The federal government shutdown has impacted WIC services in other states. However, the state of Colorado is temporarily funding WIC for the month of October, meaning that our offices remain open and our supplemental food benefits, including formula, continue to be available to clients. We encourage clients to keep their appointments. El Paso County Public Health Department

As a full-time student preparing for potential benefit loss, Guardado has already sought additional income sources.

"I donate plasma twice a week," she said.

Despite her own concerns, Guardado worries most about other families in more precarious situations.

"I have a roof over my head and everything, but some homeless moms that don't, and if they lose WIC, that's literally all they have," she said.

The state funding provides temporary relief, but families like Guardado's remain anxious about what November might bring if federal funding issues persist.

