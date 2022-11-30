Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty, facing up to 30 years: Mayra Guillen

WACO, Texas — UPDATE:

Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty to four of the original 11 charges made against her in connection to the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

She pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or misrepresentation.

She faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.

Aguilar's sentencing is set to take place after a pre-sentencing report is completed, which could take up to four months.

Guillen's sister, Mayra, and mother, Gloria, attended Tuesday's hearing and expressed their mixed emotions about the unexpected change in the case.

"It gives me some comfort knowing that she's admitting to what she did and she's not going to keep fighting us, but it's not a closed case until the day of sentencing," Mayra Guillen said.

Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping her boyfriend dispose of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's remains and falsify evidence, will return Tuesday to a Waco federal courtroom, according to the Guillen family.

The family's attorney, Natalie Khawam, confirmed to 25 News that Aguilar's hearing is related to pleas for one or more of the 11 charges she faces related to the Fort Hood soldier's death.

"TOMORROW, we will face this monster in court," Mayra Guillen, said in a statement on Twitter. "She will be pleading GUILTY or not guilty."

A federal judge set Aguilar's jury trial to start on Jan. 23, 2023. Aguilar is the only surviving suspect in the case.

Authorities say Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old fellow soldier of Guillen serving on Fort Hood, brutally murdered her with a hammer on post and then worked with Aguilar to dispose of Guillen's remains on the banks of the Leon River.

A search team found the soldier's buried remains over two months later on June 30, 2020 in Bell County.